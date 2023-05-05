Interim boss Ryan Mason has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He confirmed Spurs captain Hugo Lloris will miss the rest of the season and said: "We feared that initially and now we've had the results."

Mason said it is too early to set a return date for Rodrigo Bentancur, but there was more positive news on fellow midfielder Yves Bissouma and defender Emerson Royal, who could play a part in the main remaining four games.

On the names linked with the Tottenham manager's job, Mason said: "None of my energy and attention is going into any outside noise."

He said bringing the club together again is a process that takes time, adding: "We need to create a feeling where everyone is aligned - the club, the players and the fans."

He said 2022-23 has not gone as planned for Spurs but "we've got three and a half weeks to finish the season as strongly as possible".

Mason said he will always have a "soft spot" for Roy Hodgson because he gave him his England debut, but added: "We are playing Palace in a very good moment."

