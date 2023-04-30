Newcastle 3-1 Southampton: Analysis

BBC Sport's Gary Rose: "After 45 minutes against Newcastle there was a glimmer of hope of a Great Escape for Southampton, but by full time Championship football for the club now looks a near certainty.

"The show of fight in the first half at St James' Park was encouraging but once again their struggles defensively cost them as they conceded three second-half goals.

"They have conceded 13 goals in their last five games and with that sort of record it would be difficult for any side to pull themselves out of the relegation zone.

"Defeat leaves Southampton six points adrift of safety with just four games remaining, making relegation now look a matter of when, not if."