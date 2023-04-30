Fulham 1-2 Manchester City: What Silva said

Fulham manager Marco Silva to Match of the Day: "Disappointing result. Good work from the boys. We were competitive throughout the match. When you concede a goal against City in the first minute it creates a difficult scenario for any team. We showed the character to come back and equalise the game and start to have a bit more balance of the game.

"That was our best period of the match [after the equaliser]. We conceded a goal, we cannot lose the ball the way we did. That is the mistake that we are punished by. A great strike from Alvarez but we should've done much better before that.

"Second half we tried, we didn't create many chances too. We didn't create any, they didn't, the game was more balanced. We were competitive and tried until the last minute. We have to be proud of the boys."

On Vinicius scoring: "He needs these types of moments to boost his confidence. He's a player who's needed the support of everyone to be in the best physical condition. He's been getting some problems in his knees, I decided to start with him because we needed him in the front line. It's up to him to keep working hard and keep improving."

On Fulham's penalty shout: "I haven't seen all the images. During the match we felt that 50/50 decisions were against us again. It is what it is and can't control it."

On the injuries: "This is clearly the worst thing of the afternoon. The result, everything that's happened is not important when after the Mitrovic situation and William out as well two more key players are out with serious injuries. It looked clear Tim Ream will not play for us this season, broken his arm, and let's hope Andreas is not so serious but it looks serious. They're both in hospital and the medical staff will assess them."