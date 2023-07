Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad are set to make a £40m offer for Liverpool midfielder Fabinho. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Reds captain Jordan Henderson has accepted a lucrative deal from Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq. (Guardian), external

Liverpool might make a move for Southampton's 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia. (Mirror), external

Fulham are hopeful of beating Liverpool, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona to a deal for 21-year-old Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade. (90min), external

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara could leave Anfield this summer and return to Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher has emerged as a target for Wolves, as their goalkeeper Jose Sa attracts interest from Nottingham Forest. (Mail), external

