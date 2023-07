West Ham have held initial talks with Manchester United about signing 30-year-old England defender Harry Maguire and 26-year-old Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay. (Sky Sports), external

But the Hammers have been put off by the Old Trafford club's £40m valuation of McTominay. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, the Hammers have had a bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23, rejected but are confident they can beat Tottenham to the England international's signature. (Standard), external

