'An Everton legend'

Ex-Everton kit manager Jimmy Martin before the Premier League match between Everton and Aston Villa at Goodison Park on February 25, 2023Getty Images

Everton kit manager Jimmy Martin has announced his retirement, after becoming the club's first-ever kit man in 1990.

Initially, Jimmy joined the club as the men’s senior team coach driver, driving the players and staff to matches, until ex-manager Howard Kendall offered him his new role.

The club said he "became a hugely-popular member of the backroom staff", working with the likes of Roberto Martinez, Carlo Ancelotti and, most recently, Sean Dyche.

Former Everton attacking midfielder Graham Stuart said: "Jimmy is an Everton legend, no question about it. Finch Farm won’t be the same without him – it will certainly be quieter, that’s for sure!

"Nothing is ever too much trouble for Jimmy and he’s been a great friend of mine since the first day I walked through the door at Bellefield. I love the man."

Former midfielder Ian Snodin, who was on the bus when Jimmy drove the newly-crowned League champions back from Norwich City in May 1987, said: "There’s no quick way back from Norwich and the lads never wanted the journey to end. Jimmy was doing the minimum speed on the motorway but, even then, Howard [Kendall] kept telling him to slow down!

"Jimmy has been a magnificent servant to Everton and I wish him all the very best for the future."

