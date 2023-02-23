Your Leicester City cult heroes

Last week we asked our fan community writer to pick a cult hero for your club and Marc Albrighton got the nod.

It sparked debate so we asked you for your choice. Here are some of your selections:

John: Big cult heroes over the years. Ian Ormondroyd, Sol Bamba and Frank Sinclair. They are in the 'not very good but they give their all and we love them' category. Steve Walsh has to be the ultimate cult hero tough and is Leicester through and through. His name is sung on the terraces years after his retirement. He must be challenged by Jamie Vardy too as he's a higher level.

Mike: Wee David Gibson was the ultimate LCFC hero. He ended up delivering mail in Leicester. Albrighton, Gibson. Speak their names quietly. They are LCFC DNA.

R: Andy King. Brilliant player from League One to the Premier League.

Chappo: It's Jamie Vardy. No contest, no question.