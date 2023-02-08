Jurgen Klopp should start defender Nat Phillips in a bid to solve Liverpool's recent defensive issues, believes The Red Kop podcast host Giulia Bould.

Phillips has only featured twice in the Premier League this season but Liverpool have conceded three times in each of their past three away league games.

"Nat Phillips wanted to go [on loan] for more regular football and he hasn’t so you are thinking - put him in," said Bould.

"He has always been dependable whenever he has been called upon. He didn’t get that move so give him a go because it is not working."

David Brindle from BBC Sport agreed centre-back Phillips should start against the Toffees.

He added: "Phillips 100% has to play, because you know exactly what you will get from him. He will battle and fight for you.

"One of the lads I know is an Evertonian. He said he would take a draw and for the first time I was like, so would I.

"That is how bad things are at the minute. However, it could potentially be the perfect game. Those players need the atmosphere to be brilliant at Anfield on Monday night, they need a boost and it needs to come from the ground."

