Celtic v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

Celtic are unbeaten in 21 domestic matches since a 2-0 league defeat away to St Mirren in September.

The Buddies are also the last Scottish team to win at Celtic Park, having secured a 2-1 victory in January 2021. Celtic's home run without a domestic loss since then stands at 43 games.

St Mirren are bidding to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals for the fourth consecutive season and have lifted the trophy three times, most recently in 1987.

Celtic's are the most successful team in Scottish Cup history, with the last of their 40 wins coming in 2020.