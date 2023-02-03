Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Nathan Jones has been speaking to the media before Southampton’s game with Brentford on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Jones is taking the positives from their Carabao Cup run but is focusing on the league: “We took a top side right to the wire which is the real positive. Now we have a month of pure league action and that’s our priority. We need to get points and get above that line."

He is very pleased with their transfer business: “I have to thank the board and owners for backing me. I think we did good business. My problem now is picking the team."

New signings Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu may not be involved against Brentford: “We are unsure at the moment as we need clarification over work permits. You’d be better off asking the Home Office."

Duje Caleta-Car, Moussa Djenepo, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Mislav Orsic are in action for Southampton's B team on Friday afternoon: “They need minutes. We want to get the whole squad up to speed. It does not mean they will not feature this weekend."

On Brentford: “They have great continuity and are very structured, while being very innovative. They have a fantastic manager and are really difficult to play against. Clearly they are a very well-run club.”

