Jones on transfer verdict, work permits and Brentford

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Nathan Jones has been speaking to the media before Southampton’s game with Brentford on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Jones is taking the positives from their Carabao Cup run but is focusing on the league: “We took a top side right to the wire which is the real positive. Now we have a month of pure league action and that’s our priority. We need to get points and get above that line."

  • He is very pleased with their transfer business: “I have to thank the board and owners for backing me. I think we did good business. My problem now is picking the team."

  • New signings Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu may not be involved against Brentford: “We are unsure at the moment as we need clarification over work permits. You’d be better off asking the Home Office."

  • Duje Caleta-Car, Moussa Djenepo, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Mislav Orsic are in action for Southampton's B team on Friday afternoon: “They need minutes. We want to get the whole squad up to speed. It does not mean they will not feature this weekend."

  • On Brentford: “They have great continuity and are very structured, while being very innovative. They have a fantastic manager and are really difficult to play against. Clearly they are a very well-run club.”

