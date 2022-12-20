Aberdeen 2-3 Rangers

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen's season could be defined by how they respond to this devastating defeat. They were so much more aggressive and forward-thinking than they were against Celtic, and caused a frail Rangers' defence lots of problems.

But it's hard to escape the conclusion they dropped too deep too early, when they had Rangers on the ropes. Then again, Goodwin cannot compensate for two individual errors at the death.

There is potential and talent in the team, but defensive lessons will need to be learned quickly if they want to achieve a top-four finish and end the season with a chance of silverware.