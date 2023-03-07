C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Well it has finally happened. I have climbed over it so often this season the fence has finally broken.

I have to make a decision, not unlike Top, on which side of the fence I’m staying. It is now the 'Rodgers Out' side.

At kick-off yesterday we lined up against the worse team in the league. By full-time they had done the double over us. Was it too ‘cold’ this time Brendan?

Yes, the players were awful, but the truth is we cannot sack 15 players and the buck stops with the manager. Maybe this so-called refresh should start with the manager.

The question I often get asked on my shows is who is out there that's better than Rodgers and available? The question should be, is there anyone out there who is actually worse?

There is no sentiment in football. Yesterday's winners are today’s losers.