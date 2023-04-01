Kilmarnock 2-1 Hearts: What did the manager say

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes told Sportsound: "I thought we were heroic at times, particularly in that last passage of the game. You saw the connection with the fans and the players today and it'll take more of the same going forward.

"There was a mistake in the build-up to the Hearts goal, an honest mistake. It was so early on, and the response of the players was terrific. We showed our teeth plenty in that first half.

"It was a top class performance. To beat a team littered with good players takes a lot of effort.

"Psychologically, it's great for the team, and supporters, to manage to get the three points - particularly the hard way.

"[David] Watson has a very good future. We identified when we first came in. He will play for this club consistently and in time, he'll captain the first team here."