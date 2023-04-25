Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

I am lost for words.

Well, I am lost for positive words. I don't think anything good came out of the weekend.

We tried a new formation at Newcastle United - which in and of itself is needed - but not with the players that we have available and in the positions they were put in. I do not think we trusted most of our defenders after certain performances this season, but this game really showed the lack of quality in defence.

Clearly this is not a team any more. There is no leadership - not from the players, not from the coaching staff, not from the operational side.

Harry Kane is the only one who can hold his head up high, but that is down to his incredible character and the commitment and determination he has for his profession.

I think most fans would agree we do not deserve him and would not blame him for leaving in the summer.

It is baffling to me how the owners cannot see the mess they have created over the past five to 10 years by not investing correctly into the footballing side of the club.