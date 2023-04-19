Burnley 'make move' for Kent - gossip

Burnley have made their move to sign Rangers winger Ryan Kent under freedom of contract at the end of the season. (Daily Mail plus, external, subscription required)

Former referees Steve Conroy and Des Roache accuse Rangers and the Scottish FA of failing to appropriately punish coach Craig McPherson for his apparent headbutt on Celtic Women manager Fran Alonso. (Scotsman), external

Rangers have issued a further three million shares in their holding company at a price of 25p, with new chairman John Bennett now owning 5.51% of the club's issued share capital. (Scottish Sun), external

Read the rest of Wednesday's Scottish gossip.