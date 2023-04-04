Leicester City v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats
Leicester have dropped a league-high 22 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season. Only in their last relegation campaign of 2003-04 have the Foxes dropped more in a single season in the competition (28).
Aston Villa have won just two of their 13 Premier League away games against Leicester City (D5 L6), winning 5-0 in January 2004 and 1-0 in October 2020.
With seven goals and four assists in 10 appearances, Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been directly involved in more goals against Aston Villa in all competitions than he has against any other side in English football.