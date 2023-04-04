Leicester City v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

Leicester have dropped a league-high 22 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season. Only in their last relegation campaign of 2003-04 have the Foxes dropped more in a single season in the competition (28).

Aston Villa have won just two of their 13 Premier League away games against Leicester City (D5 L6), winning 5-0 in January 2004 and 1-0 in October 2020.