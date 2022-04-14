'Liverpool have a great chance of winning Champions League'

Liverpool's squad depth has been hailed once again as they reached the last four of the Champions League despite Jurgen Klopp making seven changes against Benfica.

Roberto Firmino was one of those players who came in, the Brazilian scoring twice in the 3-3 second-leg draw against the Portuguese side at Anfield.

That saw Firmino become just the fourth player to score 20 European Cup/Champions League goals for Liverpool, joining Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Steven Gerrard.

Chris Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live: "He’s a quality player.

"It just sums up the Liverpool strength and depth at this moment in time if you’re picking their strongest XI and he doesn’t get in it.

"That tells you why Liverpool have a great chance of winning this competition."

With key games against Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton coming up, making it through the tie with Benfica injury free was key for Liverpool.

BBC Radio 5 Live commentator John Murray said: "It probably tells the story that Jurgen Klopp did send on Salah, Mane, Thiago and Fabinho.

"But the ones he didn’t use were Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold among others and that probably tells a story as well.

"It looks as though they have come through unscathed. If that’s the case that means they will have a clean bill of health going into these matches. That’s exactly as Klopp would have wanted it."

