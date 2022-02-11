Eddie Howe has praised Newcastle United's supporters for "always backing the players", adding that it was a great feeling to beat Everton in midweek, but "it's something the players will feel more" than him.

The Magpies go into this weekend's home game against Aston Villa out of the relegation zone and one point clear of Norwich City - but Howe insisted there's "still a long way to go".

"We've got a long way to go to be the team that we want to be. But we're working towards that," he said.

"I'm never going to sit here and say: 'Right, that's it. We've cracked it.'

"We focused on certain principles of play. I think those have certainly improved, highlighted really by the Everton game. Our possession game was very, very strong.

"But there's a lot of other areas that we know we need to improve."

On getting the chance to enjoy the win, Howe added: "My time for enjoying it is at the final whistle.

"I encourage the supporters to enjoy every moment because that's the joy of football and that's what we are trying to give them.

"The players know they're different. They can't. They've got to think like I think and now prepare for the next one."