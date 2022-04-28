West Ham reaching the Europa League final would be one of football's greatest achievements, according to former England midfielder Karen Carney.

When asked where the achievement would rank if the Hammers were to overcome Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-finals, she told 5 Live's Football Daily: "It would be top wouldn’t it? It would be up there, it’s unbelievable.

"When Moyes first came in (for his second spell) they were fighting at the time in the relegation zone.

"Their running stats were the lowest in the Premier League and he’s got them up there. Every player they have brought in has been really smart; they have spent their money really carefully and are getting the best out of the players.

"The potential to get them to a final which could lead to Champions League football is what West Ham fans want. To do that would be unbelievable."

With just two wins in their last seven games in all competitions, Carney says Moyes can be forgiven for putting his focus on the Europa League.

She said: "He notoriously doesn’t make changes and in the last game he did. That is uncharacteristic for him because he works with tight-knit squads and he doesn’t really change the team so you are thinking he has his head on today's game and rightly so.

"They are in a good position. When you are resting Antonio, Rice and Bowen it tells you a lot – that this is their main focus and rightly so."

Hear more on West Ham's semi-final first leg from 21'00 on BBC Sounds