Southampton v Watford: Confirmed team news

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has made two changes following the Saints' 2-1 defeat by Newcastle United.

Tino Livramento, who is not in the squad, is replaced by Romain Perraud in defence, while Will Smallbone comes in for the benched Armando Broja.

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Smallbone, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Adams.