Manchester City will be "marginally more disappointed" than Liverpool after Sunday's thrilling draw but both sides will be content with a point, according to former West Ham and Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

"I think they edged it," Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They had the better chances and started phenomenally. I didn't expect them to start so well.

"I think they're both happy as neither side could afford to lose and both sides put everything into winning it.

"You could be slightly critical of Raheem Sterling for not showing composure and being clinical."

Reo-Coker also argued that the Champions League is the ultimate priority for City this season and says the draw means every game remains vital in the Premier League.

"They want the recognition of being European champions," he said. "And this point keeps the pressure on in the league.

"Every game they play from now on is going to be a cup final and it'll be great to watch."

