The Athletic's Caoimhe O'Neill believes reports linking Gabriel with a move away from Arsenal would not make sense for the Gunners: "For me, as soon as you read that story you think 'wait, isn't that the player that who played 38 games and was there for Arsenal as they nearly won the Premier League title?'

"I feel like he's a player who you want around and has been an unsung hero for that development of the whole squad and mentality of it. I think he's someone who's been absolutely fundamental and key to that so it kind of makes sense that Arsenal wouldn't want to let him go and I think he's important to keep around.

"He's 25, he's still got potentially the best years of his career ahead of him. He's already showing that he can do it week in week out in the Premier League and be such a crucial part of that Arsenal team.

"He's not a player who if I was an Arsenal fan I'd be too keen on losing, given all that experience and that slow progress made under Mikel Arteta. He's got that experience to lead."

