"This is officially the podcast of delusion..."

So says host Gaz Drinkwater on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate after all three contributors tip Manchester United to avoid defeat in the Allianz Arena againt Bayern Munich.

Amber Haque, journalist: "Let's see what they are made of. Remember when they beat Barcelona last season? Or Paris St-Germain? I would love to see these players who are born to rise to this type of occasion - Bruno, Casemiro, Rashy... I'm going for 2-2."

Jay Motty, Stretford Paddock: "The only good thing about it is that no one expects us to do anything and the pundits are sharpening their knives so that might give us more freedom. These are the types of games you should want to play in. And Bayern are not unbeatable - they have flaws. A very difficult game but I don't believe it is already lost. I'm going to go for it - 3-1 United."

Drinkwater: "Man Utd will get a penalty awarded by VAR that should never have been a penalty and Bayern Munich will miss loads of tap-ins. We'll get out with a draw. 1-1."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds