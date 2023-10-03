Liverpool are "exploring" their options following an incorrect VAR decision which saw Luis Diaz's goal ruled out in their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The decision has certainly caused a lot of controversy, with some supporters even calling for the game to be replayed. So we asked you to tell us what you think should happen now.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Paul: I hated the Tottenham game and the referee was definitely a rival supporter. After the bookings and the goal that never was but actually was, the referee wouldn’t even let us play on after Szoboszlai was fouled, had gotten up, and Endo was on the attack. I would say they should just add the goal on now, so the score is 2-2.

Andy: The game should be replayed. No other possible outcome for this debacle. If it's not replayed and Liverpool miss out on the Champions League by a point, for instance, will they be able to claim millions from the FA and refereeing bodies?

Steve: Over the course of a season every team benefits from an incorrect decision and, conversely, every team is unjustly penalized. This season and most other seasons, we see it play out week in week out. Bottom line is it all evens out in the end. No replay. Liverpool, no more or less than others, have benefited from incorrect decisions.

Maz: The game should definitely be replayed. This is the second time Spurs have won this season through a VAR wrong decision. Spurs should offer to replay the match but they won't because they won't want to risk losing three points they shouldn't have.

Alan: This was such a clear and obvious error that it must be rectified to a just and equitable result. Clearly the game cannot be replayed as that would cause all sorts of issues with fixture congestion and player fatigue etc. However, four goals were scored and that would've resulted in a 2-2 draw, which would be a fairer result for both sides.