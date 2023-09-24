Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is MMA star and Aston Villa fan Fabian Edwards.

Sutton's prediction: 3-2

There are going to be goals in this one, and lots of them!

This isn't going to be a drab game because Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will go blow for blow, whatever Arsenal throw at them - he's not going to go there and park the bus like Manchester United did earlier this season.

I am expecting Spurs to cause Arsenal problems, but the same will apply to the Gunners when they go at the Spurs backline.

This is the toughest game Postecoglou has faced since he took charge in the summer, and Liverpool are next up, so this is a very testing spell for him.

It would be remarkable if he could continue the start he has made by going to the Emirates and getting a win on Arsenal's home patch - he will have a real go, but it might prove to be a step too far.

Fabian's prediction: Arsenal are going to win, but it might be close. 2-1

