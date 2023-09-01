On if there will be more potential transfers before the window shuts: "You never know if we are going to get one more player in. We are always out there looking to see if we can get the right player, for the right place, with the right character. If one of those three boxes isn’t ticked, then we have a good enough squad."

On what he learnt from Brentford's draw with Crystal Palace, Frank said: "We are just trying to keep re-inforcing our principle of pressing when we can and being front-footed. It’s definitely a thing where we want to be a team that’s constantly going for the next goal."

Frank's reaction to Rico Henry's omission form the England squad: "I think Rico has started the first three games of this season very well. From that perspective, he deserved it. If Gareth wanted to pick another left-back, it could only have been Rico. He is one of the three best left-backs in England."

On being back at Gtech Community Stadium: "It’s going to be a very difficult task. We back ourselves that, at the Gtech with the fans raising to their top level of support and, with us giving energy back, we’ll come flying out."