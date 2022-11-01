A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Before Crysencio Summerville prodded in the last Premier League goal of British Summer Time, Leeds United were without a win in eight games.

It's always darkest before dawn.

After the match, Jesse Marsch should have been relaxed, happy, elated. His team had won in front of an Anfield crowd - a feat that, because of Covid, no opponent in the Premier League had achieved since the 2016-17 season.

But such has the pressure been on the Whites coach, he was bullish, determined and defiant - and visibly tired.

“We have to use this to launch ourselves” was Marsch's rallying cry in the post-match news conference.

United's best performances this season have come against some of the top teams in the Premier League. Thumping Chelsea, a narrow loss to Arsenal, and Saturday night's victory over Liverpool.

The beating of Chelsea was followed by an eight-game winless run. The performance against Arsenal was momentarily enough to quell calls for Marsch to lose his job.

But both performances proved to be false dawns. And the football between these bright spots has looked bleak.

Next up is newly promoted Bournemouth on 5 November. A routine victory would do. It shouldn't take fireworks to finally ignite the Whites' season.