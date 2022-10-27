O'Neil on Neto injury, Travers, VAR and home support
- Published
Gary O'Neil has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Tottenham.
Here are the key lines from Bournemouth's interim boss:
O'Neil says they are "still hopeful" that striker Dom Solanke will return. However goalkeeper Neto has a hamstring injury and will be out for the next couple of weeks.
On Mark Travers returning in goal, he said: "I have no worries about him whatsoever, I have full faith that he will put in a fantastic performance, that he comes in and fills the hole that has been left very capably."
After another spate of VAR controversies, O'Neil says he "doesn't have a problem with VAR". "It definitely has a place and I just hope we improve and find a way to arrive at the right conclusion more often."
Despite Monday's 2-0 defeat at West Ham, O'Neil says "apart from the breakaway when they got the penalty at the end, I thought we had a real good performance and I thought something might happen for us."
On the challenge Tottenham will pose, he says: "To have that much quality out injured and still have that much quality available for you - they are a good team."
But he believes Bournemouth can cause Spurs problems. "There is always things you can exploit and it is just if you do enough of it. I am hopeful that we will, the boys will be looking forward to getting back here."
On the value of home support, he said: "The connection between the fans and the team is so important as an interim coach. It is important that the fans know how important they are to us, as it is absolutely massive."