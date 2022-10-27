O'Neil says they are "still hopeful" that striker Dom Solanke will return. However goalkeeper Neto has a hamstring injury and will be out for the next couple of weeks.

O﻿n Mark Travers returning in goal, he said: "I have no worries about him whatsoever, I have full faith that he will put in a fantastic performance, that he comes in and fills the hole that has been left very capably."

After another spate of VAR controversies, O'Neil says he "doesn't have a problem with VAR". ﻿"It definitely has a place and I just hope we improve and find a way to arrive at the right conclusion more often."

Despite Monday's 2-0 defeat at West Ham, O'Neil says "apart from the breakaway when they got the penalty at the end, I thought we had a real good performance and I thought something might happen for us."

O﻿n the challenge Tottenham will pose, he says: "To have that much quality out injured and still have that much quality available for you - they are a good team."

But he believes Bournemouth can cause Spurs problems. "There is always things you can exploit and it is just if you do enough of it. I am hopeful that we will, the boys will be looking forward to getting back here."