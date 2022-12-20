Livingston manager David Martindale says opposition teams now view his side as a "threat" and show more respect.

The Lions make the trip to Glasgow to take on league leaders Celtic on Wednesday night and Martindale admits he's seen more vigour from Ange Postecoglou's team.

“I think we’re not a surprise to teams any more and they’re maybe going into a wee bit more detail on us,” he told Sky Sports.

“I know Ange has said he doesn’t treat any game any differently, but I’ve found the Celtic players show a wee bit more intensity against us now."

Livingston have one win in their last 10 meetings with Celtic.

“I think they’re showing us a little bit more respect which is probably adding to their own game. It’s brilliant that people regard us as a threat in these games, it’s fantastic for the players and staff at the club."