This has to kickstart our season - Middleton

T﻿yrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Glenn Middleton insists the 4-0 thrashing of Kilmarnock can be the spark Dundee United need to ignite their season.

The winger netted the third goal before the half hour as Liam Fox’s men ran amok at Tannadice to lift themselves off the bottom and above Killie on goal difference.

“There is no hiding place, it has been difficult, but that was maybe a performance that has been coming for a long time,” said Middleton.

"Sometimes it just takes nights like this to kickstart things, it is something to build on, there was no denying how big a three points it was.

“This has to kickstart our season now and I am fully confident everyone in that changing room believes the same.

“We are all in the right mindset that moving forward that hast to be the standard.”