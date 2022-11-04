Champions League 'essential' for Celtic - Hart

Joe Hart says regular Champions League football is “essential” for Celtic as they strive to improve on this season’s showing.

Ange Postecoglou’s exited at the group stage without a win after taking two points from six games against Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig.

"I don't think you could light our fire any more," said goalkeeper Hart.

"We've experienced something that we feel the club we play for and represent should be feeling every year.

"We want to get that little bit more and get victories and progression in the tournament, so I don't think anything could make us any more hungry for something that we feel is essential to this club.

"We're all learning all the time, myself included. I might have been there before and played in plenty of those kind of games and been part of those campaigns but we're learning as a group."