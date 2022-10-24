Former Leicester City striker Matthew Fryatt believes Sunday's 4-0 win at Wolves was "massive" for the club.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leicester, Fryatt said: "You can start looking upwards. I think it's huge against a team that are down there in the table. To come away from home and convincingly win, it's gong to make for huge relief.

"Brendan Rodgers pointed to four clean sheets out of five, you can see a team spirit and unity, as well as momentum building. There are players playing themselves into form. You can only really see, without getting ahead of ourselves, Leicester going up the table. You start looking with a bit more optimism."

