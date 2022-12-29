David Moyes says it is not for him to decide whether his achievements at West Ham mean he deserves more time in the hotseat.

Pressure is building after the Hammers lost their 10th game of the season at Arsenal on Boxing Day, the joint-most in the Premier League. The result left them just two places and one point above the drop-zone.

"We've recently been much more used to being in the top half, so we don't enjoy the position we're in," said Moyes. "We have to win a few games and get out of it.

"My job was to come in and try to raise expectations. It's been a good two to three seasons and we have done a lot better. I've got great support from David Sullivan but I'm not daft - you're always under pressure as a football manager."

Moyes will hope to kick-start their season against Brentford at London Stadium on Friday and knows how crucial the West Ham supporters could prove.

"We're disappointed we have not done better this season but we plan to do so and are working hard to do that," he said.

"The home crowd is vital. We've got a stadium that can hold big numbers, more than 60,000, and we've come closer than ever before to filling it.

"We've had some great nights, some big wins. We want to bring in more young West Ham supporters and the club have also made tickets affordable as well."