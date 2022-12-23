Potter on Kante, Cherries, poor run and World Cup break
- Published
Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport
Graham Potter as been speaking to the media before Chelsea's Premier League game against Bournemouth on Monday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
N'Golo Kante will be unavailable until the end of February or the start of March after surgery on a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the World Cup.
Potter says he has a "really good feeling" about the appointment of Christopher Vivell to the role of technical director, adding "I think he is going to be a real asset to the football club".
The manager refused to be drawn on newspaper reports of Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy rejecting a new deal at Stamford Bridge, saying "it's not my place to speak publicly about players’ contract situations, that’s between them and the club".
Potter admitted Chelsea "were suffering a little bit" in terms of results and performances before the World Cup break after slipping to three defeats, adding: "I could offer lots of explanations as to why but sometimes you have to accept these periods happen and get through them."
He praised Bournemouth counterpart Gary O'Neil's impact with the Cherries, saying "I like how they play, he’s done a really good job".
The head coach said Chelsea had used the break "as best we can" but added he only had four players to work with on the first few days, given so many Blues stars were in action in Qatar.