Arbroath 0-2 Motherwell: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Motherwell beat Arbroath 2-0 at Gayfield to reach the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

Here's what you had to say:

Gordon: Great professional performance in a tricky tie. What is pleasing for me is that our best players were Stevie’s signings. Ours is a good side and let’s hope we can build from here.

Stuart: We looked like a team low in confidence, but when we passed the ball we showed we were the better team. New signings added a bit of quality. Need to build on this.