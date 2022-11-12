B﻿y Tom Mallows, BBC Sport

If this does prove to be Gary O'Neil's final game in charge of Bournemouth it was a fine way to bow out.

T﻿he Cherries have held talks with former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa over becoming Scott Parker's permanent replacement at the Vitality Stadium, with a decision expected to be made over the World Cup break.

If Bielsa does take the job then O'Neil can leave with his head held high, winning four, drawing four and losing four of his 12 games in charge.

H﻿e arguably saved his best until last, with the Cherries deserved winners against a sorry Everton side and arguably could have won by more than three goals.

I﻿t completes the perfect week for the south coast club, who thrashed the Toffees 4-1 in the EFL Cup in midweek, and go into the winter break three points clear of the relegation zone.