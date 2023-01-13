Southampton's rollercoaster 2022 started with the ownership changing hands as Sport Republic took over and finished with the Saints propping up the rest of the Premier League.

Wednesday's impressive victory over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals apart, it's been a tumultuous start for new boss Nathan Jones after taking over from Ralph Hasenhuttl in November.

So what do those in charge make of the situation at St Mary's?

BBC Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore sat down with co-owner Rasmus Ankersen and chief executive Martin Semmens to find out.

