Sam Peoples, United Peoples TV, external

The best has to be Nemanja Vidic. January deals don't get much better than acquiring one of our best ever centre-backs.

Patrice Evra was also excellent in that same 2006 window and, more recently, Bruno Fernandes proved smart signings are still possible in winter.

As for the worst... well, without doubt, it's Alexis Sanchez. And he is possibly our poorest transfer ever because of its ripple effect.

What a horrendous signing he was.

Who did our other Premier League club supporters pick? Read the full piece here