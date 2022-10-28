Thiago Alcantara is available for Liverpool after recovering from an ear infection.

Ibrahima Konate returned as an unused substitute against Ajax on Wednesday but Jordan Henderson suffered a knock in that game and will be assessed.

Leeds have fitness doubts over six players: Luis Sinisterra, Rodrigo Moreno, Tyler Adams, Joe Gelhardt, Leo Hjelde and Liam Cooper.

Adam Forshaw and long-term absentee Stuart Dallas are definitely out.

