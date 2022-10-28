L﻿iverpool v Leeds: Team news

Ibrahima Konate and Luis Sinisterra

Thiago Alcantara is available for Liverpool after recovering from an ear infection.

Ibrahima Konate returned as an unused substitute against Ajax on Wednesday but Jordan Henderson suffered a knock in that game and will be assessed.

Leeds have fitness doubts over six players: Luis Sinisterra, Rodrigo Moreno, Tyler Adams, Joe Gelhardt, Leo Hjelde and Liam Cooper.

Adam Forshaw and long-term absentee Stuart Dallas are definitely out.

