Liverpool v Leeds: Team news
Thiago Alcantara is available for Liverpool after recovering from an ear infection.
Ibrahima Konate returned as an unused substitute against Ajax on Wednesday but Jordan Henderson suffered a knock in that game and will be assessed.
Leeds have fitness doubts over six players: Luis Sinisterra, Rodrigo Moreno, Tyler Adams, Joe Gelhardt, Leo Hjelde and Liam Cooper.
Adam Forshaw and long-term absentee Stuart Dallas are definitely out.
Who do you think starts for Liverpool?