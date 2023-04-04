Stuart Barrie, Livingston supporter

It was billed as a top-six decider and despite us turning in what has been called a disappointing performance and losing, it’s all far from over for us this season.

David Martindale's comments after the match revealed he had a game plan to be a little more defensive and have a couple of bigger players up front. His comments made sense, but the game plan was out of the window when you get a penalty against you after a few seconds.

Hard to prepare and legislate for the current unpredictable bizarreness that is the modern handball rule.

Some folks don’t like the split, but I love it. There are far more meaningful games and many more teams have something to aim for. There’s three games to play, none of them easy for us, but St Mirren have some really tough fixtures ahead. Hibs aren’t guaranteed of their berth in the top-six either. They have some big games ahead too.

We’ve still got a chance to make a remarkable season even better, as tough as it looks. I still think we’ve got a good chance and wouldn’t bet against us. We’re at our best when we’re the underdogs and have something to fight for.