David de Gea insists he is "just focusing on football" despite his contract at Manchester United expiring in the summer.

The Spain goalkeeper is approaching the end of his 12th season at Old Trafford and was non-committal when asked about his future.

"I think it's time to be focused on games," he said. "We are playing many in a row so it is not the time to lose focus and think about contracts.

"My mind is just on keeping playing my best, focusing on training and playing games."

De Gea broke Peter Schmeichel's club record for most clean sheets in February - he now has 186 - and admits it's a fact that makes him "proud".

"It feels great," he said. "It means I have been here for a long time and done well to beat the record of one of the best in the business.

"It makes me so proud but now is the moment to keep doing more, to improve and get better.

"Criticism is always there because you cannot please everyone but I try my best to keep the ball out of the net and I think we are doing a great job together."