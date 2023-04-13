'All it takes is one win' - Gordon seeks Saints revival

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon says his side must rediscover confidence as they look to secure their top-flight status.

The Perth men are just five points clear of second-bottom Ross County - and seven above Dundee United - are a five-game winless run, while at home they have gone eight league matches without victory.

Gordon insists the players are determined to make amends for last weekend's home loss to County when they host Livingston on Saturday.

“After the positive talks we’ve had within the dressing room it’s at a point now where that’s done, it’s in the past now, don’t look back on it, it’s what we can do going forward," he said.

“And that’s starting with hopefully a win on Saturday and that can kickstart an end-of-the-season run.

“We know exactly what we've got in store, it'll be a difficult game, maybe cagey at times but I think that’s because it’s two teams trying to prove what they’re about to both sets of supporters.

"There's a lot to play for from now until the end of the season. All it takes is that one win, that good performance can be a way of picking momentum up.

"You’ve seen it happen in the league with some teams going through a bad blip and one performance can kickstart a little run and hopefully we can start that this Saturday."