Last week’s collapse against Crystal Palace was "hard to accept": "All of us were disappointed, especially with the second half. But we have another chance. There are eight games left and we can only be focused on the next one, having full confidence and belief we can do it."

On lifting his players’ morale: "It is never easy to manage a defeat but sometimes it’s necessary to feel the disappointment, to learn and to grow up. For the rest of the season, I hope it helps us for the games to compete better."

He is confident his tactical plans will work to get Leeds results after 10 goals conceded in three games: "It’s obviously something we have to improve. The best thing for us is if we work following the plan, respecting ourselves and making sure we have better level in defence, in attack and in competing."

He was coy on potential absentees including Max Wober: "We have some players with different issues but there are still two days until the game. We have to evaluate and decide."