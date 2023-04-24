We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Leicester City and Wolves.

Here are some of your comments:

Leicester fans

Chris: Still not sure how we won this against a good, confident Wolves team who make pretty patterns in midfield but lack a finisher. We had two massive absences with Harvey Barnes and James Maddison and showed there’s more than one way to win a game. Grit, fight and hard running - things woefully missing for the past two years of Rodgers' reign.

Ali: The pre-match tension at the King Power was palpable. All supporters knew how much it meant in the relegation fight and there was a real sense that it was now or never to start turning things around. This is a massive three points in a huge week of football against relegation rivals. It felt like we’d won the league at the final whistle!

Dino: Not a perfect performance - but passion, fight and aggression were all there. We’ve not been like that all season. Crowd were magnificent and atmosphere was superb. Castagne and Soumare were brilliant. Four more wins!

George: A refreshing change of style with players attacking the spaces, and Vardy looking more like his old self. Makes you wonder where the Foxes would be had the previous manager changed his negative style a lot earlier. Still a long way to go, but signs are positive. Keep the faith, Foxes!

Wolves fans

Gaz: Seems to me that Julien Lopetegui not only does not know his best starting XI, but is also turning into 'Tinkerman'. I am beginning to question how knowledgeable our manager is. How you can go from beating a pretty good Brentford side seven days ago to this turgid performance is beyond me!

Neil: A silly Sa moment gifted Leicester their way back into the match. Once Lemina went off we lost our way. We dominated the first half and just didn't get going in the second half.

Jon: Same old story - not punishing teams when we're on top. We really need a barn door installed at the training ground as we currently can't hit one!

Daz: Played well - then the penalty killed us. It stopped the momentum we were building. Disappointed with the way the second goal was gifted them. Anyone who thinks we aren't in a relegation scrap still is wrong.