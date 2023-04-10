David Ginola

Clubs: Newcastle (1995-97), Tottenham (1997-2000), Aston Villa (2000-02), Everton (2001-02)

Premier League record: 195 appearances, 21 goals, 42 assists

A team-mate of Alan Shearer's at Newcastle in the 1996-9 season, David Ginola helped the Magpies to two consecutive finishes in his two seasons at the club.

The skilful midfield enjoyed his best years at Tottenham and in 1998-99 won the PFA and Football Writers' Player of the Year awards, despite Manchester United dominating almost everything that season.

Despite his ability, Ginola only collected one winners' medal during his time in England, helping Spurs win the League Cup in 1999.

Find out who else made the list and rank the top 10 yourself here

Listen to the full episode now on BBC Sounds