Conor Gallagher has thanked Crystal Palace and boss Patrick Vieira for his development last season.

Having previously been on loan at Charlton Athletic, Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion, Gallagher stepped up last term at Selhurst Park, scoring eight goals in 34 Premier League appearances and being named the club's player of the season.

His energy and industry in midfield led to three England appearances, which he said made him "proud" - although he added it was "weird" to make his international debut before one for his boyhood club, Chelsea: "I don't think that happens very often."

Speaking of Palace, he said: "They helped me to improve and express myself on the pitch - so I'm very grateful for that, but I feel like it's time to have a step up."