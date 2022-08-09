Celtic 'court' Marseille over striker Dieng

Celtic have "courted" Marseille over a potential transfer for Bamba Dieng, who has been told he is not part of head coach Igor Tudor's plans, but the 22-year-old striker has reportedly attracted interest from Leeds United and Newcastle United at a price in the region of £8m, according to hommedumatch.fr. (hommedumatch.fr via Daily Record), external

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy is being considered by Danish Superliga club Midtjylland as a successor to sacked head coach Bo Henriksen and the 38-year-old would be very interested should there be an approach. (bt.dk), external

