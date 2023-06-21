N'Golo Kante is on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of June, has agreed a move to Al-Ittihad.

Since coming to play for Leicester from Caen in 2015, Kante has enjoyed incredible success.

Should his move complete, he will leave England having won the Premier League with Leicester in 2015-16 and Chelsea a year later.

His honours extend to four FA Cup successes, an EFL Cup win, a Europa League triumph and a Champions League win in 2020-21.