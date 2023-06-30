Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City have confirmed the exit of Pep Guardiola’s assistant Rodolfo Borrell.

Borrell has spent nine years at City, the last seven as part of Guardiola’s backroom team.

He will join MLS side Austin FC as their sporting director.

Borrell becomes the second member of Guardiola’s staff to leave the club this summer after Enzo Maresca replaced Brendan Rodgers as Leicester manager.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “I would like to wish Rodolfo the best of luck in his new role at Austin FC.

“He has played a significant role in the club’s achievements over the past nine years, both as global technical director and after joining Pep Guardiola’s backroom team.

“The manager has often spoken about how important his coaching staff have been in helping him and the team achieve what we have. Rodolfo has, of course, been a major part of that during his time at Manchester City.

“I have every confidence that he will be a huge asset to both Austin FC and United States soccer.”