Eddie Howe is relaxed about Newcastle's transfer business this summer and is confident of more signings before the window closes on Wednesday, 31 August.

The Magpies have added Sven Botman, Matt Targett and Nick Pope so far and Howe confirmed there has been no further developments in recent days.

"Nothing has progressed any further," he said. "The situation has remained the same since our last signing.

"There's no frustration from me. We've missed out on a couple of players because they moved elsewhere and that is the delicate thing.

"But I'm confident we can do what we need to improve the squad."

Howe said he'd been delighted with what he has seen of Botman and tipped him to make an immediate impact.

"I've been very pleased with the signing and think he's ready to play," Howe said. "I've seen him during pre-season and what a talent he is.

"I think he's going to be everything we hoped he would be.

"He's technically very good, very strong and very good defensively.